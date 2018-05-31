What homes and gardens desire

Back in the day, Route 7 was a weekend destination for antiques shoppers of all stripes.

The Wilton Historical Society hopes to revive some of that with a new annual event — Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home — that opens with a preview party on Friday, June 1, and continues Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3, from 10 to 5, at the museum complex at 224 Danbury Road. Admission on Saturday and Sunday is $10.

“We’re hoping it will be an ongoing destination,” Allison Sanders, co-director of the historical society, told The Bulletin.

Twenty-six vendors have signed up to offer their wares, and New York interior designer Phillip Thomas of Phillip Thomas Inc., who is the show’s design chair, will set up a vignette of items from dealers in the large hearth of the Betts House as inspiration on how they can be used together.

The historical society has teamed up with Karen DiSaia, who is acting as show manager. She also manages the New York Botanical Garden’s Antique Furniture Fair and the Washington Winter Show, among others.

“Word among the dealers has been spreading,” Sanders said. “By the end of the Botanical Garden’s show we had four more vendors. Now we have a waiting list.”

The edited, eclectic mix of pieces for the garden and home will range from antique to mid-century to contemporary one-of-a-kind garden accents, fine furniture, accessories, found objects, and art. There will be armillaries to urns, sconces to sculpture, and a host of items in between at a variety of price points.

“When something has been around for 50 or 70 or 100 years or more, it has a different energy about it,” DiSaia said in a press release. “It’s a much more interesting approach to design.”

Dealers include A Bird in Hand, Jeffrey Henkel, Leatherwood Antiques, Newsom and Berdan, Sandy Jacobs, Village Braider, and Warren Antiques. In addition, there will be food trucks on site, including Bubble and Brew, which operates out of an antique fire truck.

There will be wine and charcuterie on Saturday from 3 to 5, and the Wilton Garden Club will offer a container planting demonstration on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3.

Committee members are Wilton interior designers Angela Lowy/Grace Homestyle Design, Jane Schapiro/Jane Schapiro Interiors and Barbara Schmidt/Tile and Texture, plus landscape designer Susan DiLoreto/SMSD Landscape Design.

The Festive Preview Party with early buying is Friday, June 1, from 6 to 8. Admission is $125, with proceeds benefiting the historical society.

Information: wiltonhistorical.org.