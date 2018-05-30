Girls tennis: Warriors bow out of state tourney in another heartbreaker

As was the case at the FCIAC tournament, the Wilton High girls tennis team was knocked out of the Class L state tourney last Saturday with a painful 4-3 loss — this time at South Windsor in the first round.

The 12th-seeded Warriors had advanced with a 7-0 win over New Britain in the qualifying round.

At FCIACs, fifth-seeded Wilton had come up short at fourth-seeded New Canaan, 4-3, on May 17, in a match where the outcome hinged on a pair of three-set decisions, both won by the Rams.

Against fifth-seeded South Windsor in the Class L tourney, Wilton suffered three three-set defeats.

“It was a heartbreaking loss. It hurts,” said head coach Ben Alexander.

Wilton finished the season with a record of 14-6, with three of the losses being 4-3 defeats.

“The girls had some really tough losses. It’s how you respond to those defeats that define your character. You can sit there wallowing in your misery or choose to rise up and learn from your mistakes. The girls did just that,” Alexander said.

Six Warriors will be competing at Saturday’s state individual championships — first and second singles players Izzy Koziol and Emma Caldwell, and the top two doubles teams of Amber Li and Arden Lee, and Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill.

Wilton wins against South Windsor came from Koziol at first singles and the second and third doubles teams — Fox and Cahill, and Kate Seelert and Mackenzie McCormick.

Class L tournament

Wilton 7, New Britain 0

Singles: Izzy Koziol (W) def. Larissa Tabb, 6-0, 6-0; Emma Caldwell (W) def. Jenny Ketkeorasmy, 6-0, 6-0; Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Juju Oliver, 6-0, 6-0; Jelena Sypher (W) def. Claire Palin, 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Arden Lee and Amber Li (W) def. Danya Alboslani and Yahaira Asimbaya, 6-0, 6-2; Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (W) won 6-0, 6-0; Kate Seelert and Mackenzie McCormick (W) def. Zoe Hayes and Audrey Belliveau 6-0, 6-0.

South Windsor 4, Wilton 3

Singles: Izzy Koziol (W) def. Caitlin Sze, 6-0, 6-1; Varsha Rathora (SW) def. Emma Caldwell, 7-5, 6-1; Sophia Chin (SW) def. Cara Kilmartin, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Sam Donovan (SW) def. Jelena Sypher, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; Doubles: Lea Polansky and Lia Lazon (SW) def. Arden Lee and Amber Li, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill (W) def. Kelly Koran and Rebecca Kenefick, 6-0, 6-1; Kate Seelert and Mackenzie McCormick (W) def. Payal Shah and Julie Harper, 6-1, 6-1.