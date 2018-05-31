This Weekend: Theater, concerts, carnivals and more

Carnival

The Georgetown Lions Club Carnival runs May 31 through June 3 at the intersection of Route 7 and School Road in Wilton. The carnival runs from 7 to 10 p.m. on May 31 and June 1, from 1 to 10 p.m. on June 2 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 203-885-3508.

Art in the Windows

Art In the Windows runs May 31 through June 15 in New Canaan. The Carriage Barn Arts Center and the New Canaan Chamber of Commerce will display 71 artists at 56 windows across downtown New Canaan. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

True West

True West will run June 1-23 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. At times funny and touching, the play revels in the dark side of the sibling rivalry between two brothers and explores the capacity for human nature to go horribly wrong. It is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit, ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

NEST

The NEST exhibit will run June 1-29 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information about the exhibit, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Mary Taylor Fair

The Mary Taylor Fair runs June 1-2 at Broad Street, Milford. It will feature artists, crafters, live music and plenty of food. The fair is free. For more information, call 203-874-1982.

#UNLOAD

The #UNLOAD: Guns in the Hands of Artists exhibit will run June 1 through Oct. 13 at Fairfield University Art Museum, 200 Barlow Road, Fairfield. For more information, visit fairfield.edu/museum.

Water jars

Mizusashi: Japanese Water Jars will run June 1 through Dec. 14 at Fairfield University Art Museum, 200 Barlow Road, Fairfield. The pieces are on loan from the Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz Collection. For more information, visit fairfield.edu/museum.

Alejandro Escovedo

Alejandro Escovedo will perform on June 1 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $48. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will perform on June 1 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $47.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Americana

The Americana the Beautiful exhibit will run June 2-26 at Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River Street, Milford. The exhibit features works by Carolyn West. For more information, visit gildedlilygallery.com.

Sculptures

The New Canaan Sculpture Group Show runs June 2-9 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. An opening reception will be held on June 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

Polka Dots

Polka Dots, the Cool Kids Musical runs on June 2 and June 9 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove Street, Shelton. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit centerstageshelton.org.

Joan Feick

The Joan Feick Memorial Exhibit will run June 2-9 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. An opening reception is on June 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

Photo Ark

The National Geographic Photo Ark exhibit runs June 2 to Sept. 2 at the Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Art at Ives

The Art at Ives: Juried Fine Art & Crafts Show runs June 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park at 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. This two-day event will showcase a wide variety of original works and a diverse scope of art forms representing every major category. Food and live music, along with a special wine tasting, art demonstrations and children’s events will be featured. For more information, visit ivesconcertpark.com.

Mika Sasaki

Solo Spotlight: Mika Sasaki will perform on June 3 at noon at the Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free.

Life and Gardens

The Life and Gardens of Beatrix Farrand will be screened on June 3 at 3 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Road, Redding. The screening will include a talk with Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Karyl Evans. The event is free. Register online. For more information, visit marktwainlibrary.org.

Battle of the Chefs

Battle of the Chefs is on June 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Road, Ridgefield. Three seasoned chefs will match sharp knives and quick wits for the benefit of Founders Hall. Tickets are $100-$500. For more information, visit founders-hall.org.

Following bears

BEARTREK will be screened on June 3 at 6 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The documentary follows biologist Chris Morgan on an epic and entertaining journey to find the world’s most elusive and endangered bears. The screening is free. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Producers

The Producers will be screened on June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.