Boys tennis: Wilton doubles team advances to state quarterfinals

The Wilton High boys tennis top doubles team’s drive to win the Class L title remained alive after Tuesday’s second day of action in the state tournament.

The duo of Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy, the top seed in the tourney, won three matches through Tuesday’s third-round action at Amity High School.

They are scheduled to play ninth-seeded Jack McCarthy and Alessandro Sulpizi of New Canaan today in the quarterfinals at Yale University, with the semifinal matches to follow.

The championship match will be played Thursday, also at Yale.

On Tuesday, Murphy and McKessy swept Grady Habicht and Brendan D’Amaddio of RHAM, 6-2, 6-0.

Wilton’s other two doubles teams were eliminated on Tuesday.

The team of Rithwik Shivram and Rahul Vallabhajosula had opened the tournament with a straight-set win over Samuel Kim and Donald Sauer of South Windsor, 6-1, 6-3. They won their second-round math on Tuesday over Ira Einbinder and Christopher Bullers of Amity, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, before bowing out with a 6-1, 6-2 loss to sixth-seeded Gianni Esposit and Sam Inchalik of Guilford.

Wilton’s third doubles team of Henry Greene and Charles Li won its opening match over Luke Johnson and Samuel Reichelt of Wethersfield, 6-1, 6-1. On Tuesday, they lost a heartbreaker in three sets to Alexander Bueno and Darby Rogers of Daniel Hand, 3-6, 6-2, 11-9.

First rounds

The opening rounds of the Class L tournament were held last Saturday at Wilton, the first time the Warriors have hosted a state tournament event. More than 150 players from 21 teams took part in Saturday’s action.

Wilton’s four singles players were all eliminated on Saturday — three in the second round and one in the first round.

Captain Tor Aronson won two matches. After beating Dylan Triscritti of Naugatuck in the qualifying round, 8-0, he scored a win in the first round of 10th-seeded Micah Dubitzky of RHAM. In the second round he lost to Dave Poudrier of Fairfield Ludlowe, 6-4, 6-2.

Wilton’s number-one singles player Clay Adams opened with a straight-set win over Oliver Shannon (NDWH), 6-2, 6-2, before falling to fifth-seeded Joshua Israel (Hand), 6-0, 6-0.

Conrad Emerson lost in the first round to Reilly Vejar (Hand), 7-5, 6-4, while Harrison Tucker fell in the second round to Ryan Dagan (Pomperaug), 6-4, 6-1. Tucker had won his first-round match over Pierson Elliott (Farmington), 6-0, 6-1.