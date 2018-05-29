Baseball: Wilton falls to East Hartford in nine innings to end season

After rallying to force extra innings with a two-out run in the top of the seventh, the Wilton High baseball team saw its season come to a close with a 6-5 loss in nine innings at East Hartford on Tuesday, in the first round of the Class LL playoffs.

The Warriors ended the season 11-10.

Ninth-seeded East Hartford (15-6) had taken a 5-2 lead into the top of the sixth, when Wilton took advantage of an error to score two runs, with Lucas Uriarte and Drew Phillips crossing the plate.

In the seventh, Dillon Lifrieri singled, stole second and went to third on a ground-out, before scoring the tying run on a two-out error.

Ethan Leinberger retired the first two East Hartford in the bottom of the seventh, when Jarod Dalrymple singled and later scored on Julian Gonzalez’s RBI single. In between the hits, the Warriors appeared to have gotten out of the inning on a ground-out to second, but the runner was ruled safe by the umpire.

Joey Magnano got the win in relief, pitching one inning and allowing no hits or runs.

Leinberger, who pitched one and two-third innings, took the loss.

East Hartford jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first, but Wilton answered with two in the top of the second. Phillips and Chris Tienken singled, followed by an RBI ground-out by Jack Forgione and RBI single by Brendan Skewis.

Gonzalez’s solo home run upped East Hartford’s lead to 4-2 in the third and an RBI single by Janiel Ramirez scored Pedro Santos to make it 5-2 in the fourth.

Leading the batting for Wilton were Skewis (3-for-3, RBI), Lifrieri (two hits, run), Forgione (two hits, RBI) and Tienken (2-for-4, RBI, run).

For East Hartford, Gonzalez was 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBI, including the game-winning hit.