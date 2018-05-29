Girls lacrosse: Warriors crush Shelton in state opener, 19-5

The Wilton High girls lacrosse team had goals from 13 different players as it scored a 19-5 win over Shelton in the first round of the Class L playoffs on Tuesday at Lilly Field.

The fourth-seeded Warriors (15-4) will host fifth-seeded New Canaan (14-5) on Thursday (5 p.m.) in a quarterfinal game between the second- and third-ranked teams in the state.

The teams split two games this season, with the Rams prevailing 6-4 on April 5 and the Warriors taking a 10-8 win in the FCIAC semifinals last week.

In Monday’s win, Julia Bonnist led the scoring with four goals, followed by Eva Greco with three goals and Sophia Sudano with two goals.

Wilton got one goal apiece from Taylor LaMantia, Julia Skillin, Delia Freliech, Meghan Lane, Chess Cawley, Anna Sherman, Caroline Coffey, Cassidy Costello, Delaney Liston and Sara Wiltshire.

Greco, Costello, Wiltshire and Olivia Gladstein each had an assist.

Paige Brown, Bridgett Wall and Phoebe Beshlian each had a save in goal.

For 20th-seeded Shelton (7-10), Rachel Drost and Danielle Kreitler each scored two goals, and Mia Camerino had one goal. Nickey Frese had six saves in goal.

While the lopsided win gave Wilton a chance to go deep into its bench and move players around to new positions, it was a brief respite from a brutal playoff stretch.

After playing New Canaan and Darien back-to-back last week in the FCIAC playoffs, the Warriors will play the Rams again on Thursday, and then (if they win) Darien next Tuesday.

“I was proud of everybody being able to step out of their comfort zone, play a new position and do that kind of stuff,” head coach Meredith Meyran said of the win. “We’ve got New Canaan on Thursday so we’ve got to get ready for that.”