Lizette Roman-Johnston of Wilton ended an outstanding collegiate career with the Skidmore College softball team by being named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Northeast Region First Team.

The 2014 Wilton High graduate earned first-team regional honors for the first time in her career. She was named to the third team in 2017. As a first-team choice, she is eligible for selection to the NFCA All-America team.

A three-time All-Liberty League First Team honoree, Roman-Johnston led the Skidmore team and the league with 56 hits and 132 at-bats, finishing in the top five in batting average (.415), on-base percentage (.467), slugging percentage (.600), runs scored (32), home runs (four), and stolen bases (14). She also tallied 24 RBIs, scored 32 runs, and stole 14 bases.

She hit a torrid stretch during the middle of the season, tying a Skidmore record by hitting safely in 15 consecutive games.

On the defensive end, Roman-Johnston led the league with 307 putouts, while arguably serving as one of the league’s best defensive first basemen.

She finished her Skidmore career with a .374 batting average (seventh all-time), 141 hits (third), 79 runs (ninth), and 55 RBIs (12th), despite playing in just three seasons.

Skidmore, located in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., finished the season at 18-20. The team broke a pair of team records offensively with 72 doubles and 446 total bases.

At Wilton High, Roman-Johnston was a four-year starter (and two-year captain) for the Wilton softball team. In her senior year, she set team records for batting (.603), slugging percentage (.888), and on-base percentage (.632), earning all-state and first-team all-FCIAC honors.

She also made a mark in field hockey, starting in goal for three state championship Wilton teams. She was a two-time first-team all-FCIAC pick and was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Southern New England Region team three times.

Roman-Johnston holds the WHS field hockey records for career shutouts (50) and shutouts in a season (19).

In her senior year, she was the recipient of the Melissa Flanders Nickel Award, the most prestigious annual honor given to a senior female student-athlete at Wilton High School.

She will return to her roots this summer, coaching a Wilton 10-U travel softball team.