Trying Out: Calls for art and auditions

Call for art, Easton Arts Council to host Art in the County show through June 16. Submissions due May 12. Info: email [email protected] or call 203-261-0175.

Auditions for All My Sons, TheatreWorks New Milford is seeking 5 males and 3 females for the play. Auditions are June 24, 2-5 p.m. and June 25, 5-7 p.m. at 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Info: theatreworks.us.

Seeking artists, the Trumbull Arts Festival Committee is accepting applications from artists, craftpersons and authors for the 40th annual Trumbull Arts Festival to be held on Sept. 16. Info: email [email protected] or call 203-452-5965 for an application.

Ernest Hemingway/Young Writers’ Competition, hosted by the the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will run May 1 through June 8. The awards will be presented on Nov. 18. The Mansion’s Mystery Trunk, is a voluntary writing contest for third and eighth graders. Students will be asked to use their imagination to write an essay about the contents of a mid-to-late 19th century trunk serendipitously found during a tour at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Call for Senior Art, Pomperaug Woods’ Senior Juried Art Show is accepting submissions from artists age 70 and up. Submissions due June 22. Art will be displayed at Pomperaug Woods exhibition Sept. 22-23 and the Mattatuck Museum Oct. 7 to Nov. 11. Info: pomperaugwoods.com/eventartshow

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond in a three person show. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit their work in 2018 and beyond for a three person show. For more information visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, [email protected] or call 203-261-5702 for the Public Art Application Packet.