The Greens at Cannondale assisted-living community and Wilton Meadows skilled nursing facility will hold an outdoor celebration to commemorate their 20th and 30th anniversaries respectively on Saturday, June 9 from noon to 3, at 435/439 Danbury Road.

The community is invited to enjoy food, music from the Catfish band, photo booth, children’s games, ice cream, popcorn, and more.

Information: 203-761-1191 or visit online at TheGreensatCannondale.com.