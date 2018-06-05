Alex Garcia to marry Jenna Liporace

Alex Kyle Garcia and Jenna Christine Liporace will be married July 28 by Pastor Thomas Mahoney at the Wilton Congregational Church in Wilton, Conn.

Garcia, a 2008 graduate of Wilton High School, is a son of Kathleen Walas and stepson of Thomas Sarakatsannis of New York City and Greenport, N.Y. Sarakatsannis is senior vice president and general counsel for L’Oreal USA and The Americas in New York City. Walas is immediate past president of the Parents League of New York and serves on its board of directors. She is also past president of the Avon Foundation.

Garcia is finance manager for NBC Universal in New York City. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Miami University in Ohio and received his master’s of business administration degree from Sacred Heart University.

His brother, Justan, is owner of the Rick Garcia Salon in Westport, Conn.

Liporace, a graduate of Staples High School, is the daughter of Anthony and Valerie Liporace of Westport. Her father is director of financial information services for Rockefeller University in New York City. Her mother is the office manager at Embrace Orthodontics in Westport.

Liporace graduated from Marist College and teaches first grade at Stillmeadow Elementary School in Stamford. She received her master’s degree in teaching from Sacred Heart University and is studying for her sixth-year degree at Sacred Heart.

The couple will honeymoon in Greece and reside in Stamford.