Library Lines

Annual meeting welcomes newsman

Wilton Library Association’s 123rd Annual Friends Meeting on Sunday, June 3, from 4:30 to 6, features guest speaker Alex Marquardt, senior correspondent for CNN. Marquardt will address the assembly after the regularly scheduled business meeting in which the election of new trustees and officers will take place, and volunteer and staff person of the year will be honored along with retiring trustees. Marquardt is an Edward R. Murrow and Emmy-award winning journalist who has been on the front lines of wars as a foreign correspondent, as well as covering the 2008 presidential election, reporting on the devastation of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and the London Bridge attack. He will be bringing his perspective of the state of journalism today and the overarching political climate. The meeting and his talk are open to the public. A reception follows the talk. Registration is encouraged. Please register online or call 203-762-6321.

Russia from the inside

The library shares another interesting perspective on history when author Anatole Konstantin discusses his latest book, A Brief History of Communism: The Rise and Fall of the Soviet Empire, on Wednesday, June 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Konstantin grew up in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union ruled by Stalin. A Brief History of Communism is the story of the men who believed they knew how to create an ideal world and, in its name, did not hesitate to sacrifice millions of innocent lives. He will be in discussion with Megan Smith-Harris, editor, Wilton Magazine and programmer and moderator of the library’s New Perspectives film series. A Q&A will follow the discussion. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Free, registration is highly recommended.

Cyber concerns addressed

It seems that one’s personal data can be hacked, ransomed, hijacked or breached on a daily basis. Don McGran puts people’s minds at ease with steps on how to protect one’s individual credit and more with Cyber Security Essentials on Thursday, June 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. McGran, a 30-year veteran of the Ridgefield Police Department, will discuss protecting one’s identity and assets, credit monitoring and credit freezes, phishing, social engineering, data breaches and more. Now retired from the force, he is a security advisor for Fairfield County Bank, a co-sponsor of the program. Registration is recommended.

Dads and grads

Innovation Station is humming with activity for Father’s Day and graduations: Saturday, June 2, Scanning Slides into Digital Images, 10 to noon; Sunday, June 3, Personalize a Summer Tumbler or Glass Water Bottle, 2 to 3:30; Monday, June 4, Embroider a Chef’s Apron, 10:30 to noon; Mondays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25, Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1 to 2:30; Tuesday, June 5, Scanning Slides into Digital Images, 10:30 to noon; Wednesday, June 6, Monogram a Key-chain, 10 to noon; Thursday, June 7, Make Fun Buttons for Graduation Day or a Grad Party!, 2 to 3:30. Registration is required. Many of the programs have material fees to help offset costs. Information is available on the website by clicking on the Innovation Station icon.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.