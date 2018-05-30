Bill of Fairs: Carnival, pirates and more

*Georgetown Lions Club Carnival, May 31 – June 3, Route 7, Georgetown. Tickets $25. Info: call 203-885-3508.

Senior Prom, May 31, 5-8 p.m., Fairfield Bigelow Senior Center, 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield. Adults 50 and up are invited to dance the night away in their semi-formal attire. Tickets $10. Info: call 203-256-3166.

Mary Taylor Fair, June 1-2, Broad St., Milford. Features artists, crafters, live music and plenty of food. Free. Info: call 203-874-1982.

Annual JCC Golf And Tennis Outing, June 4, 9 a.m., Rockrimmon Country Club, 2949 Long Ridge Rd., Stamford. The event benefits JumpStart at the Stamford Jewish Community Center. Tickets $150-$300. Info: stamfordjcc.

Annual Catherine’s Butterfly Party, June 9, 12-4 p.m., 3 Primrose St., Newtown. The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary will hold their free community festival to celebrate their love for animals and pay tribute to Catherine Hubbard who died in the Sandy Hook shooting. The event features adoptable pets, family activities and music. Info: cvhfoundation.org.

Steel & Wheels Car Show, June 9, Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Features live music and a DJ, a model car display, food, ice cream, used model train, a book sale and more. Show proceeds benefit the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets $12. Info: danburyrailwaymuseum.org.

Annual Pirate’s Day, June 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lisman Landing, 37 Helwig St., Milford. Tickets $10. Info: downtownmilfordct.com/piratesweekend.

Southern Connecticut Jewish Food Festival, June 10, Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Rd., Westport. The event features chef demos, food and wine tastings, an exhibition hall, and workshops on Israeli innovations like water technology, food justice, and agriculture. Register online. Info: shalomct.org.

Old Fashioned Fun at French Farm, June 10, 1-4 p.m., 514 Lake Ave., Greenwich. There will be live music, a farmer’s market, food vendors, beer, and lots of fun in store. Tickets $35. Info: greenwichhistory.org.

Senior Adult Father’s Day Luncheon, June 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Register online. Suggested donation $7. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

East Coast Brew Festival, June 16, 2 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Beer tasting. Tickets $65 advance, $75 day of. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

A Party to Die For: Center for Contemporary Printmaking’s Murder Mystery Masquerade Party at the Mansion, June 16, 6:30 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion, 295 West Ave., Mathews Park, Norwalk. Tickets $125. Info: [email protected].

Annual JCC Youth Triathlon, June 17, 7 a.m. to noon, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Make Music Fairfield, June 21, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. It is a part of the international Make Music Day movement which brings free, community-wide, outdoor musical celebrations to hundreds of cities worldwide! Every year, the celebration is held on June 21, the summer solstice, in more than 800 communities around the world. Free. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Trinity Tailgate Tag Sale, June 23, 9-2:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport.

Independence Day Barbecue Luncheon, June 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave, Stamford. Suggested donation $4. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Mockstock Tribute Band Festival, July 20-21, 5-10:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. MockStock is a two-day tribute band music festival. Friday is MockStock Purple, featuring a tribute to Prince, Jimi Hendrix and Sly & the Family Stone. Saturday is MockStock Metal, featuring the music of Metallica, AC/DC and Guns ‘n’ Roses. Tickets $ 15-$50. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

Westside Reggae Festival, July 28, 1 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Featured artists will include Culture, Wayne Wonder, Anthem Band, Half Pint, Derrick Barnett, Tales of Joy and more. Tickets $15-$35. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

2018’s Downtown Market: Stratford, Aug. 26, Colonial Square Parking Lot, 2420 Main St., in Stratford. It has a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.