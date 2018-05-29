Obituary: James O’Halloran Jr., 86, formerly of Wilton

James Joseph “Jim” O’Halloran Jr., 86, of Clinton, formerly Wilton and Norwalk, beloved husband of the late Lynn Nardello O’Halloran, passed away at home on Wednesday May 23, 2018 after a long illness.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 24, 1932, he was the son of the late James and Alice Gillespie O’Halloran who emigrated from County Clare and County Sligo to Ellis Island.

Jim graduated High School at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Princeton, NJ, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from St. John’s University, NYC and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed at Uniroyal Rubber in Naugatuck, where he met his wife Lynn of 54 years. In 1972, Jim and Lynn co-founded and operated their advertising agency.

Jim had a lifelong love of sea and sports: Coney Island, Jones Beach, Calf Pasture to Clinton, venturing out on his laser boats, kayaks, jet skies and free swimming. His competitive spirit shone through playing tennis, golf and VT skiing and as a lifelong NY Giants and Yankees fan. Most of all, he cherished spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by five children, James O’Halloran III, Litchfield, Cathy O’Halloran, Needham, MA, Mark O’Halloran, Norwalk, Kevin O’Halloran, Manhattan and Susan Rockett and her husband Ken of Holliston, MA. Eleven grandchildren: Caitlin, Brandon, Kelly, Logan, Caleb, Daryn, Victoria, Tara, Olivia, Shauna and Cameron and his siblings Ann McCaffrey and Daniel O’Halloran. Besides his wife Jim was predeceased by six brothers and sisters, Marie Rose, Eleanor, Alice “Teacy,” Jack and Vincent and Catherine.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 29 from 4-7 p.m., in the Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St Clinton, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Visitation Church, 54 Grove St. Clinton, CT. Burial to follow in St. James Cemetery in Naugatuck.

