Youth lacrosse: Wilton 7A girls finish regular season undefeated

The Wilton 7A girls lacrosse team finished the regular season undefeated with a decisive 12-6 victory over Darien last week.

Wilton (10-0) faced a very tough schedule this season with games against Norwalk, New Canaan, Larchmont Mamaroneck, Fairfield, Monroe, Westport, Ridgefield, Bronxville, Darien and Greenwich (which had not lost a game in two seasons), outscoring the opposition by a 107 to 49 margin.

Behind first-year goalie Mary Scally (who played brilliantly all season), the team was led by a stellar defense in Hannah Fitzgerald, Maddie Ratcliffe, Ava Fasano, Darien Lilly and Whitney Hess, who as a unit held their opponents to a mere 4.9 goals against average.

The midfield was powered by Jill Roberts, Molly Snow, Charlotte Casiraghi, Sammy Slough, Mia Cawley and Emerson Pattillo, who all did a wonderful job both offensively and defensively, but also at the draw circle to dominate time of possession all year.

The attack unit was led by Isabel DiNanno, Lucy Corry, Jane Hulse, Lily Abud, Larsen Burke, Ella Noonan and Olivia Mannino, who (along with the midfielders) averaged 10.7 goals per game, more than twice than of their opponents.

Head coach Maddie Kratz, along with her father Geoff (assistant coach), were able to motivate and game plan extremely well, and also got the absolute best out of their players all year.

The season concludes at the year-end CONNY Tournament on June 2. Wilton 7A is currently the top-ranked team in the Senior (grades 7-8) division and hopes to wrap up the perfect season.