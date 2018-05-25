Wilton real estate sales — May 18-24, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 18 through May 24, 2018.

12 Greenbriar Lane: Frank and Robin Kozakiewicz, to William and Jessica Santaniello, $1,175,000.

3 Dark Pond Trail: James R. Cassidy, to Drew R. Clark Jr. and Risa D. Birtton, $875,000.

8 Chessor Lane: Stuart and Mary Ellen Waack, to Chrstopher and Xenia Gross, $750,000.

18 Village Walk: Joanne Osterland, to Laura Stucki, $206,500.

411 Thayer Pond Road: Robert and Bernadette Urbain, to Michael and Melissa Matarese Fensterstock, $902,500.

153 Silver Spring Road: Peter W. and Katrina Bickford, to Hidden Point Farms LLC, $1,182,368.06.

140 Scribner Hill Road: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., to Dmytro M. and Svitlana H. Barabash, $382,000.