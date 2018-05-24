Obituary: Annette (Anne) Lind Dempsey, 97

Annette (Anne) Lind Dempsey, 97, formerly of Trumbull and mother of Wiltonian John Dempsey, died peacefully on May 17, surrounded by family.

Born on November 22, 1920 in rural Minnesota, she was the fourth of eight children of Carl and Emma Lind. Raised in the small town of Bejou and later on a farm in Rapidan, she embodied pioneer spirit and self-reliance, laying the groundwork for a lifetime of accomplishment.

Like many of her generation, following graduation from commercial college Annette left home for Washington, DC to aid in the war effort in 1942. It was while working at the Navy Department, Far East Section, in April 1945 that she met her future husband Jack, then stationed at Fort Belvoir. They married in August 1946 and settled in Stratford, CT. The family moved to Nichols in 1954, where she resided until 2016. Her remaining days were spent at the Jewish Home in Bridgeport, where she enjoyed warm relationships with her new neighbors.

Mrs. Dempsey was active in the community and played an integral role in the formation and growth of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Nichols, including the Guild and Altar Society. She was also active in school organizations, the Mentor Program at Tashua School, the Trumbull Historical Society, the Country Theater Group, and other civic activities. She turned her love of sewing into a thriving seamstress business, and for many years, with several longtime friends operated Prunes and Prisms, an estate sale company.

Annette Dempsey is survived by two brothers, John (Sarah Jane) Lind of Golden, CO and Paul (Marge) Lind of Jamestown, CA, and a sister-in-law Clare Lind of Waukee, IA; two daughters Linda (John) Roberto of Cheshire and Barbara Dempsey of Wilton, and a son, John (Shelley) Dempsey, also of Wilton; grandchildren Michael (Sarah) Roberto, Elizabeth Roberto, Jessica (Philip) Giampietro, Jameson Dempsey, Matthew (Allie) Dempsey, Connor Dempsey, and Reed Dempsey; great-grandchildren John Roberto, William Roberto, Allison Giampietro, and Bethany Giampietro; local nephews Alan (Nancy) Dempsey, Doug (Priscilla) Dempsey, Mark (Barbara) Dempsey, Jerry (Dorothy) Wright, and niece Sandra (Bob) Herb; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members across the U.S.

She was predeceased by her husband Jack; brothers Carl Lind and Robert Lind; and sisters Dorothy London, Lillian Strom, and Jean Weir.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 23 at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Nichols.