Obituary: Rosalie Kirby Queeney, 93

Wilton, Conn. — Rosalie Kirby Queeney, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died on May 13, 2018 at The Greens in Wilton. She was 93.

Born in Whitman, MA on Christmas Eve in 1924, Rosalie Kirby fifth in a family of six siblings. Her father, Francis Kirby, owned an insurance company and her mother, Mabel, was an amateur artist. Rosalie studied at Emerson College in Boston and later at Forsyth Dental School as a Dental Hygienist. Rosalie worked as a hygienist for several dental practices in both Stamford and Norwalk, CT.

In August 1947 Rosalie married John Hart Queeney, of Scituate, MA. The couple moved to northern New Jersey after John began working in New York City. In 1956, the family, now with four young children, moved to Stamford, CT. In retirement Rosalie and John lived in Rowayton, and Madison, CT.

Rosalie was an active volunteer for many organizations. She and John were co-chairs of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport’s Family Life Bureau. Rosalie headed the study abroad program of the Stamford Chapter of AFS (American Field Service), volunteered with Girl Scouts, the Stamford Arboretum, and in Madison at the E.C. Scranton Memorial Library, St. Margaret’s Church Guild, at the Allis-Bushnell House, and at Hospice in Branford, CT.

An avid gardener, Rosalie was devoted to her rose bushes, and grew rhubarb and strawberries. She was also a talented seamstress and designed and constructed countless Halloween costumes and prom dresses. She loved to cook for her extended family; her fruit pies, Indian Pudding desserts and chocolate peppermints were family favorites. As an enthusiastic reader, she may have read every book in the library at Wilton Commons, where she was one of the first five residents. A favorite Wilton event was the annual Minks to Sinks sale, where she loved to find bargains.

Rosalie was predeceased by her husband John and by her son John H. Queeney, Jr. She is survived by five children, Anne McKeown of Secaucus, New Jersey; Martin Queeney of Dayton, Ohio; Ceci Maher of Wilton, CT; Lissa Matthews of Kingston, New York; and Tim Queeney of Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Rosalie’s extended family includes 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Memorial will be held on Saturday, June 16th at 12:00 pm at the Wilton Old Town Hall, 69 Ridgefield Road, Wilton, CT.

Memorial gifts may be made to Person-to-Person Food Pantry, 1864 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820, or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.