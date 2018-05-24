WATCH: Wilton takes on Darien in FCIAC girls lacrosse finals

The No. 1 Darien Blue Wave will take on the No. 3 Wilton Warriors for the FCIAC girls lacrosse championship live on the HAN Network Thursday, May 24, at 7 p.m.

Coverage starts at han.network at 6:50 p.m.

The top-seeded Blue Wave defeated the No. 4 Greenwich Cardinals 14-7 in the semifinals on Monday. The Humphrey sisters led the way as Ashley had five goals and three assists and Nicole had four goals and an assist, Emma Jacques had two goals and three assists, Christine Fiore had a goal and two assists, and Katie Ramsey and Katie Elders both had a goal.

The Warriors stunned the No. 2 New Canaan Rams with a 10-8 victory in the semifinals on Monday. Paisley Eagan set the tone for the Warriors offensively as she scored four goals. Eva Greco had three goals and an assist, Sophie Sudano had two goals, and Julia Skillin had a goal.