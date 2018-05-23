Obituary: Nerijus “Ned” Jarmas, 69, of Wilton

Nerijus “Ned” Jarmas, age 69, a resident of Wilton, CT, formerly of Westfield, NJ, died peacefully in his home Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Born in Greven, Germany, July 2, 1948, after his family fled Lithuania, he was the son of the late Alfonsas and Vanda Jarmas.

He is survived by his siblings Tom, Al, Edward and Audrone Kirschner; his two beloved daughters, Krista Aslanian and her husband Matthew of Westfield, NJ, and Katherine Anderson and her husband Kyle of Summit, NJ; his three adored grandchildren, Corbin, Paige, and Ella Aslanian, and soon to be granddaughter baby girl Anderson.

Ned was a Major in the Special Forces, a Captain in the Green Berets, a scientist, an executive at an international food research company. A collector of sea glass and heart shaped rocks, chopper of firewood, tinkerer of many things. He spoke five languages. Played the piano at Carnegie Hall. He believed he could fix or build anything. He was a scavenger with his metal detector, a wood-turner, and a lover of instant coffee and Entenmann’s chocolate donuts.

Throughout his full life, his most cherished role was father and grandfather, or “Packy,” as his grandchildren called him.

Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dooley Colonial Funeral Home, 556 Westfield Avenue, Westfield, NJ, with a short remembrance service to be held at 3:30 p.m. and concluding with a special military send off.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation in Ned’s name.

For online condolences please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.