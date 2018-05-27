Memorial Day closings

Memorial Day — the unofficial start to summer — is Monday, May 28. It is a federal holiday.

Wilton Town Hall offices will be closed.

Wilton Public Schools and Board of Education offices will be closed.

Wilton Library will be closed.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed Saturday, May 26, and Monday, May 28.

Department of Motor Vehicles, which is normally closed on Mondays, will also close at 12:30 on Friday, May 25, and remain closed Saturday, May 26.

Post offices and banks will be closed.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will be open.

The Wilton Bulletin will be closed.