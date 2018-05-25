Police Log: Reckless driving, failures to appear

Reckless driving

A 31-year-old New York City man was charged with reckless driving and using a motor vehicle without permission May 18 at 11:36 a.m. after taking a Boar’s Head Provisions delivery truck from outside The Sandwich Shoppe at 7 Danbury Road.

Police said Pablo Pesantez, of 12 Clifton Place, N.Y., was training as a delivery man with Boar’s Head and had a disagreement with his trainer after being told he was being let go. He allegedly took the truck while his trainer was inside the shop.

Pesantez pulled out of the parking lot into traffic and narrowly missed several cars. He was stopped by state police and Westport police after being seen traveling northbound on Interstate 95.

Pesantez posted $3,000 bond for the charges with a court date of May 29. While processing Pesantez, police found he had a paperless warrant out of Stamford for failure to appear.

Failure to appear

A 19-year-old Norwalk woman was charged with second-degree failure to appear on an active PRAWN warrant out of Norwalk after police conducted a motor vehicle stop May 21 at 4:47 p.m. on Danbury Road.

Police said Ludmila Marie Federico, of 124 Fawn Ridge Lane, Norwalk, was pulled over for failure to display a front license plate. It was found she had an active warrant out of Norwalk for sixth-degree larceny, which is the charge for shoplifting less than $250 worth of merchandise.

She was released on $2,500 bond with a court date of May 31.

Failure to appear

A 27-year-old Stratford man was charged on a rearrest warrant with second-degree failure to appear May 21 at 4:49 p.m. on Danbury Road.

Police said Keith A. Johnson, of 15 Tavern Rock Road, Stratford, posted $5,000 bond and will appear in court May 31. His original charges were operating under suspension, operating in the left lane in a commercial vehicle and failure to return a license.

The Wilton Police Department responded to two domestic verbal calls and one domestic violence call that remains under investigation during the week of May 15 to May 21.