Kiwanis pancakes beckon

It’s time to make the pancakes.

Don Drummond, 84, a retired human resources manager for American Can/James River/Georgia Pacific, is getting geared up for his starring role on the morning of Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, as a pancake mixer for the Wilton Kiwanis Club’s annual pancake breakfast.

The event is set for 8 to 10:30, rain or shine, at the Wilton Congregational Church on Ridgefield Road in the town center.

The breakfast precedes the Memorial Day parade. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

“We mix by hand, don’t have an electric mixer. Oh yeah, they do come out light and fluffy. It must be in the mix; whatever the secret ingredient is in the mix we have, it turns out the way we want it,” Drummond said in a telephone interview.

The Kiwanis Club breaks up the whole affair into individual jobs. Members are specialists in one area. While Drummond is a mixer, others serve as flippers. Then there’s the sausages and coffee.

Drummond’s been with the Kiwanis for six years, “and I’ve been mixing four years,” he said.

Kiwanis is dedicated to serving children.

“Oh yeah, it’s very important we look out for the children. That’s what we do with the fund raising,” Drummond said, and the pancake breakfast is a major fund-raiser.

“It’s nice and we look forward to it every year,” he said.

This 44th annual pancake breakfast may raise $3,000, and perhaps gross $5,000, said Dan Mahoney, coordinator of the event.

“Oh, about 400 to 500 people will eat pancakes just before the parade,” Mahoney said.

“It’s a tremendous holiday tradition. We have sausages, pancakes, blueberry sauces, pancake syrup,” he said.

“You bring your kids before the parade. It’s a great American tradition and a great one in Wilton as well,” he said.

There is outdoor as well as indoor seating.

“So it’s nice if the weather is good,” he said. It’s also a favorite spot for some from which to watch the parade.