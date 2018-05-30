ABC garden party

A festive garden party will be held at the home of Tamara and Steve Kalin on Sunday, June 3, at 4, for the benefit of A Better Chance of Wilton. The party will feature the music of Chris Brubeck, food and fine wines. In the Kalen garden is the event planning committee, from left, Laurie Crimmins, Tamara Kalin, Carrie Preisano and Elizabeth Walsh. A Better Chance of Wilton is a program to support academically talented minority high school students from inner cities. Tickets may be purchased at ABCWilton.org.