Letter: P&Z takes on two important issues

To the Editors:

The Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission would like to share the following updates.

Proposed regulation amendment — accessory dwelling units

The Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 29, at 7:15 p.m. in the town hall annex to begin consideration of changes to the Town of Wilton Zoning Regulations pertaining to accessory dwelling units. A copy of the proposed regulation application is posted on the town website and is attached below for reference. Interested persons may choose to comment on the application in person at the public hearing or by writing to the Commission via the Planning and Zoning Department at 238 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897 or emailing communications to Town Planner Robert Nerney at [email protected]

Plan of Conservation and Development — public meeting and work session — June 2

As part of the ongoing update of the Plan of Conservation and Development, the commission will hold a public meeting on Saturday, June 2, from 9 to noon, at the town hall annex. Public comment on all POCD topics will be welcomed from 9 to 9:30 and again from 11:30 to noon, with the goal of providing two time windows for comment from those who have been unable to attend the POCD meetings and workshops to date. The commission will use the remainder of the meeting for a work session on the POCD update. Comments may also be submitted by emailing the commission at [email protected]

Scott Lawrence, Chair

Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission

Wilton, May 22

Accessory Dwelling Units