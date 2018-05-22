Sexual molestation suit against town is withdrawn

The sexual molestation lawsuit brought against the town and Board of Education by the parents of a former Miller-Driscoll preschool child was withdrawn, according to court documents dated May 21. Jury selection for a trial, scheduled for May 23, has been called off.

The suit, Girl Doe PPA v. Wilton Board of Education Et Al, revolved around a Wilton family’s allegations their daughter was molested while a preschool student at Miller-Driscoll School.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice confirmed the parties had reached a settlement. “The town’s insurance carrier has chosen to settle the lawsuit,” she said in an email to The Bulletin. “The town is not contributing funds to the settlement.

“The paperwork has not been completed, therefore there is nothing available at this time,” she added.

The family claimed the girl, referred to in court documents as Girl Doe, while in preschool at Miller-Driscoll, was molested in 2012 by former paraprofessional Eric Von Kohorn, who later was incarcerated on child pornography charges. He has since been released.

The suit was scheduled to go to trial May 15, but that was postponed when attorneys for the girl’s family filed a motion to continue the trial to May 23, indicating they were close to a settlement.

“The parties agree they are very close to settlement and require an additional time to complete an agreement,” the motion to continue reads.

The motion to withdraw was filed by attorney Paul Slager of Silver, Golub & Teitell of Stamford. He was not in his office when The Bulletin called for comment.

The Bulletin is seeking additional information for this story and will report it as it develops.