Track: McCormick, Colbert win FCIAC titles

Two school records were broken, and two Wilton High athletes were crowned conference champs, to highlight Monday’s FCIAC track and field championships at Southern Connecticut State University.

Morgan McCormick won the 3200 meters in a time of 10:46.99, breaking the school record of 11:17.3 set by Liz Watson in 1992.

In the shot put, Covadonga Perez Pelaez was second with a heave of 33’4.25” that broke the school record of 33’4” set by Sarah Washburn in 1988.

Perez Pelaez also scored points in the discus as she placed seventh with a throw of 80’6”.

On the boys side, Chris Colbert was the FCIAC champ in the 400 meters with a time of 49.52.

Colbert, who accounted for all 16 Wilton points. also finished third in the 200 meters in 23.09.

The Wilton girls finished eighth overall with 25 points and the boys were 16th.

McCormick and Perez Pelaez each totaled 10 points for the Wilton girls.

Also scoring points for the Wilton girls were Anna Rava, who was third in the pole vault (8’6”, tying her personal best); Andreen Reid, who was fourth in the long jump (16’11”); and the 4×800 relay team of Emily Welch, Peyton Gildersleeve, Piper Chase and Morgan McCormick, which finished fifth (9:59.67).

“I thought we did okay. I was very proud of the 4×800. We had a lot of freshmen out there. Peyton and Piper really came on this season and showed good strength and improvement, and obviously Emily Welch, who led off, and Morgan,” said coach Jeff Gee.

The Wilton girls also has season-best times in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays.

“All in all it was a solid performance. Our best people all did really well,” said Gee.

Wilton results were:

Girls

100

14. Claudia Nanez (13.53);

200

10. Andreen Reid (27.24);

14. Claudia Nanez (27.9);

400

13. Bianca Reuter (1:04.27);

800

10. Peyton Gildersleeve (2:29.42);

13. Welch, Emily (2:29.71);

1600

14. Piper Chase (5:38.85);

3200

1. Morgan McCormick (10:46.99);

100m hurdles

33. Kiri Clancy (19.05);

4×100

12. Wilton (Andreen Reid, Lacey Eller, Tatum Kelly, Claudia Nanez), 52.69;

4×400

13. Wilton (Bianca Reuter, Piper Chase, Peyton Gildersleeve, Emily Welch), 4:36.18;

4×800

5. Wilton (Emily Welch, Peyton Gildersleeve, Piper Chase, Morgan McCormick), 9:59.67;

Pole vault

3. Anna Rava (8’6”);

Long jump

4. Andreen Reid (16’11”);

23. Nadia Voravolya (14’6”);

Triple jump

12. Lacey Eller (31’1.75”);

Shot put

2. Covadonga Perez Pelaez (33’4.25”);

18. Lucia Lampard (28’2.75”);

19. Caitlyn Greeff (28’1”);

22. Jayne Konatsotis (27’7”);

Discus

7. Covadonga Perez Pelaez (80’6”);

14. Hope Ullman, (68’3”);

Boys

200

3. Chris Colbert (23.09);

11. Wooder Thoby (24.3);

14. Samuel Mangino (24.56);

17. Tyler Daher (25.11);

20. Cole Iannuzzi (25.97);

400

1. Chris Colbert (49.52);

110m hurdles

15. Samuell Nonirit (8.24);

17. Richard Dineen (18.7);

19. Christian Anastos (18.8);

4×100

9. Wilton (Tyler Daher, Grant Jones, Samuel Mangino, Wooder Thoby), 45.97;

4×400

11. Wilton (Samuel Mangino, James Sweeney, Jack Nanez, Charlie Wendorff), 3:47.14;

4×800

13. Wilton (Tyler Daher, Samuel Mangino, Grant Jones, Wooder Thoby), 9:16.43;

Long jump

17. Grant Jones (17’10”).