American Legion Post 86 is sponsoring a fund-raiser Thursday, May 31, at Wayback Burgers, 607 Main Avenue, in Norwalk. It runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The money raised will go to the Female Soldiers, Forgotten Heroes Project, providing shelter and training to homeless female veterans. The PFC Nicholas A. Madaras Home also has space for the children of these women working to get their lives back on track after serving their country.