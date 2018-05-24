Middlebrook Quiz Bowl team places 84th nationally

The Middlebrook Quiz Bowl team, comprised of Lukas Koutsoukos and Vihan Jayawardhane, placed 84th at the three-day National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT)’s Middle School National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Ill., earlier this month.

The Middle School National Championship Tournament is NAQT’s premier middle school event that features the top Quiz Bowl teams from across the country.

Quiz Bowls are competitive, academic, interscholastic activities for students, during which teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

More than 190 teams from 29 states competed in this year’s Middle School National Championship Tournament, where Middlebrook — one of six Connecticut teams — finished the preliminary rounds with a 4-4 record and reached round 13 of the tournament.

At the individual level, Lukas placed seventh out of 986 contestants and was named a tournament “All-Star” at the tournament for correctly answering 74 toss-up questions.

Information: NAQT.com