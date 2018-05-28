Five new vendors join farmers’ market

The Painted Cookie, a Wilton bakery that specializes in nut-free cookies, and M.EAT Provisions, a provider of certified organic meats and grass-fed beef, are set to join the Wilton Farmers’ Market when the season opens Wednesday, June 6.

So are Earth Blues, with shoulder packs and eye pillows with lavender and flaxseed filling and upcycled grocery bags made from feed bags and denim; Sova Theater, a puppeteer with puppet shows and puppet creations; and Angie’s Cocinita, with authentic Mexican and Cuban cuisine.

The farmers’ market, sponsored by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, will be back on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road; open each Wednesday from noon to 5 through Oct. 24.

Robin Roscillo, manager of the annual market, said returning vendors this year are Ambler Farm, Gazy Brothers Farm, Horseshoe Farm, Beldotti’s, Du Soleil Fine Foods, Wildtree, Picklelicious, TJ’s Cookie Jar, Blue Lotus Bracelets, Basic Naturals, Apicella Alpaca Farm, Witchy Poo, OM Pajamas, and Jeff’s BBQ & Catering.

The Chamber has been presenting a farmers’ market for years and has been hosting it at the historical society since 2011.

“The market has been growing and changing over the years but the addition of food trucks in 2016 really gave it a boost,” Chamber executive director Debra Hanson said.

The Chamber last year welcomed Bankwell’s Wilton office as exclusive sponsor and it is back this year to fill that role.

Roscillo is also returning as manager and has been key in recruiting, retaining and managing vendors, Hanson said. “She is present at every market, to assist vendors, place signage, manage parking and much more,” she said.

The products available at the market include fresh, locally grown produce, flowers, cheeses, sauces, oils, pickles, prepared foods, cookies and sweets, food trucks, fashion, jewelry and now, organic meats free of chemicals and hormones.