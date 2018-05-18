Wilton baseball team ends regular season with 5-4 win

The Wilton High baseball team finished up the regular season on Friday with a 5-4 win in nine innings over Brien McMahon at home, in a game suspended at 4-4 after six innings on Tuesday due to the weather.

The Warriors ended the regular season at 11-9. Next up will be the Class LL state tournament, with first-round games on May 29.

On Friday, the winning rally was started by back-to-back hit batsmen, Parker Ward and Dillon Lifrieri. A long fly ball out to centerfield by Jack DiNanno moved the runners up, and after a walk to Cole Judelson, Ward scored when Drew Phillips’ grounder was misplayed by the McMahon second baseman.

Colin Tietjen got the win for Wilton.