Softball: Ludlowe ends Wilton’s playoff hopes with 6-1 win

Kylee Holderied pitched a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the Fairfield Ludlowe softball team to a 6-1 win over Wilton on Friday in Wilton.

The loss ended Wilton’s post-season hopes, as the Warriors fell to 6-13 with one game left to play. Ludlowe improved to 15-4.

The game was a pitcher’s duel through three innings between Holderied and Wilton’s Kate Shouvlin.

The only early threat came in the top of the first with a one-out triple by Ludlowe’s Madeline Reyes. But she was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a flyball out on a great throw by centerfielder Hannah Belanger to catcher Iso Casiraghi.

The Falcons broke through with four runs in the top of the fourth, on seven consecutive hits with two outs. The big blow was a two-run double to deep left field by Caitlyn Romero, which was followed by RBI singles by Margaret Nolan and Luka Holderied.

Ludlowe made it 5-0 in the fifth when Allie Clark walked and eventually scored on a pop-up sacrifice fly.

A Ludlowe rally in the sixth was cut short when a one-out liner was speared by second baseman Juliana Musilli on a tremendous grab, as she then doubled a runner off second base to end the inning.

Holderied took a no-hitter into the sixth when Maya Farrell hit a soft liner just inside the right-field line for Wilton’s first hit.

The Falcons scored their final run in the top of the seventh when Clark’s sac fly brought in Michelle Bookas.

The Warriors scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh. Casiraghi, the team’s only senior who was honored before the game, got things going with a walk and advanced on an error on Brianna Catino’s grounder, before scoring on an infield single by Hailey Dube.

For the game, Farrell and Dube had the hits for Wilton. Casiraghi walked twice and scored, and Musilli and Julianna Russo each walked once.

Shouvlin went the distance for Wilton, allowing six runs on nine hits and a walk.

Getting two hits each for Ludlowe were Reyes (triple, single, run) and Romero (double, single, two RBI, run). Also getting hits were Elizabeth Doolan (single, run), Sotiria Boci (single, run), Nolan (single, RBI, run), Kylee Holderied and Luka Holderied (RBI).