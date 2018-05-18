Girls lacrosse: Warriors pull away from Warde, advance to semifinals

The Wilton High girls lacrosse team broke open a one-goal game with a 3-0 run to end the first half, and then outscored Fairfield Warde 5-0 to open the second half en route to a 14-4 win on Friday night in the FCIAC quarterfinals at Lilly Field.

The third-seeded Warriors (13-4) advance to Monday’s semifinals against second-seeded New Canaan (13-4) at 5 at Norwalk High School.

Sophie Sudano led the Wilton attack with five goals, and Paisley Eagan had two goals and four assists.

Eva Greco finished with two goals and one assist, with one goal apiece by Meg Lynch, Olivia Gladstein, Julia Skillin and Carly Sullivan. Skillin also had two assists.

Wilton was up 4-3 in the final five minutes of the first half when it scored three times to lead 7-3 at halftime. The Warriors extended the lead to 12-3 in the second half.

“That game was a lot closer than the score, the whole way. Warde is such a strong team and so well-coached, and we are always excited to play them,” said Wilton head coach Meredith Meyran. “The girls wound up pulling it out in the end and stuck with the game plan and didn’t get discouraged, and I’m proud of their effort.”

Monday’s semifinal promises to be another great battle between two teams that are very familiar with each other. The Rams won the regular-season game back on April 5, 6-4.

“We’re going to bring our best and see what we can do on Monday,” said Meyran. “We’re excited. It’s been our goal all season to get back to that FCIAC semifinals and hopefully the finals, as well.”

For Warde (11-6), Libby McKenna led the way with three goals and Grace Dougherty had one goal.

Paige Brown and Bridgette Wall each played a half in goal for the Warriors, and each had six saves. Abigail King made five saves for Warde.

Greco and Eagan each had three draw controls for Wilton and Eagan led the team with six ground balls.

Greco, Skillin, Eagan, Delia Freliech and Sullivan each had one caused turnover, and Eagan also had an interception.