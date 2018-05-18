St. Vincent’s celebrates EMS Week

To the Editor:

The American College of Emergency Physicians has designated the week of May 20-26, 2018, as National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week. This year’s theme is: “EMS STRONG: Stronger Together.”

At St. Vincent’s Medical Center, our EMS providers are a critical part of our team. EMS Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate them and raise awareness to the commitment and skill of medicine’s “front line.” EMS providers help make us Stronger Together.

Stronger Together acknowledges that there is only so much we can do on our own. Simply put, we are at our best when we work together. When our doctors, nurses, PAs, other medical professionals and staff collaborate with EMS providers, we are better positioned to positively impact those who need our services and expertise. Together, we are better prepared and trained to serve our patients, their families, and our communities.

EMS providers are our front line. That front line could be a home, a workplace, or perhaps on the side of the road — where our EMS providers deliver the lifesaving skills, medicine, and technology directly to the patient. Out in the field, they are delivering much of the same emergency medical care provided in the emergency department.

EMS STRONG includes the coordination among dispatchers, law enforcement, and firefighters. It is the ongoing care and communication with physicians while transporting patients in the ambulance. They are often our eyes and ears prior to treatment and a voice of advocacy for their patients. They are vital players on a team with one mission – saving lives.

St. Vincent’s Medical Center is proud of our partnership with EMS. On behalf of the Emergency Department and the entire hospital, we thank the EMRs, EMTs, and paramedics who are part of our team. Thanks to these individuals, we have a system that is EMS Strong: Stronger Together.

Steven Valassis, MD

Chairperson, Emergency Medicine

St. Vincent’s Medical Center

Terence Sheehan, CCEMT-P

EMS Coordinator

St. Vincent’s Medical Center