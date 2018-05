Olmstead Hill Road was closed for eight hours following a one-car accident on the night of May 17 when a car struck a telephone pole, cracking it in half.

The pole had to be replaced, police said. The road was closed between Hulda Hill Road and Chicken Street while repairs were made and is now open.

The driver was charged with failure to stay right on a curve. The accident report was not filed yet so further information was not available.