Girls golf: Despite loss, Warriors continue strong play

Despite suffering its ninth defeat of the season, the Wilton High girls golf team continued to play its best golf of the season on Thursday at Silvermine Golf Club.

The Warriors (2-9) had a team score of 193, which was its third-best round of the season. It came on the heels of Tuesday’s season-low 180.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to beat visiting Staples, which shot a 185.

Karli Williams carded a 45 to lead Wilton, followed by Sophia Kammerman and GiGi Hill with 49s and Maya Fazio with a 50.

For Staples (7-6), Charlotte Turner shot a 43 to win medalist honors, followed by Sophie Carozza with a 44 and Brianna Dwyer and Deniz Elden, both with 49s.