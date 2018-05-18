Wilton real estate sales — May 11-17, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 11 through May 17, 2018.

81 Glen Hill Road: Stephen and Michelle Beck, to Michael and Anna Marley, $870,000.

104 Glen Side: Elizabeth Wacker, to 18 Granite Drive LLC, $515,000.

11 Cobbs Mill Road: Jeffrey and Bronislava Slagle, to Olga Tovar, $545,000.

33 Lovers Lane: Scott T. and Lorrie Hill, to 48 West Norwalk Road LLC, $868,000.

18 Stonecrop Lane: Marianne Krumm, to Douglas and Heather Beyers, $423,017.66.

81 Grey Rocks Road: William Angelowtiz, to Melissa and William Ferguson, $665,000.

87 Heather Lane: David Scott Santisi, to Saraswathi Kanta and Gaetha Goli, $585,000.