Wilton tennis teams fall in FCIAC quarterfinals

The Wilton boys and girls tennis teams were both knocked out of the FCIAC tournament with quarterfinal losses on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Wilton girls came up short at fourth-seeded New Canaan, 5-2. As in the two team’s regular-season match, a 4-3 New Canaan win, the outcome hinged on a pair of three-set decisions, both won by the Rams.

At second doubles, Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill lost a three-set battle to Chloe Sigg and Jordyn Lee , 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; while at fourth singles, Jelena Sypher fell in three sets to Sophie Gardner.

At first doubles, Amber Li and Arden Lee played a hard-fought match only to lose in straight sets to Jenny Loomis and Cassidy Little, 6-4, 7-5.

Wilton got straight-set wins from Izzy Koziol at first singles and Emma Caldwell at second singles.

The Warriors dropped to 13-5 with the loss.

The Wilton boys, seeded eighth, lost at top-seeded Staples, 5-0. The unbeaten Wreckers won all five matches in straight sets, winning 60 of 65 games.

The Warriors are now 9-9, while Staples improved to 19-0.

Complete results were:

Girls

New Canaan 5, Wilton 2

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Ashley Walker, 6-1, 6-3;

Emma Caldwell (W) def. Maddy Wilson, 6-2, 6-2;

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Cara Kilmartin, 7-6, 6-1;

Sophie Gardner (NC) def. Jelena Sypher, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1;

Doubles:

Jenny Loomis and Cassidy Little (NC) def. Amber Li and Arden Lee, 6-4, 7-5;

Chloe Sigg and Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Gerri Fox and Grace Cahill, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4;

Liz Gehnrich and Imogen Smith (NC) def. Kate Seelert and Mackenzie McCormick, 6-0, 7-5.

Boys

Staples 5, Wilton 0

Singles:

Evan Felcher (S) def. Clay Adams, 6-0, 6-0;

Kion Bruno (S) def. Conrad Emerson, 6-0, 6-1;

Ben Stein (S) def. Tor Aronson, 6-0, 6-0;

Bradley Sheppard (S) def. Ian Kolupaev, 6-0, 6-1;

Doubles:

Jack Tooker and Eric Greenberg (S) def. Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy, 6-0, 6-3.