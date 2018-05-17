Baseball: Loss to Ludlowe ends Wilton’s FCIAC hopes

The Wilton High baseball team’s hopes for making the FCIAC playoffs were ended on Thursday with an 8-5 loss to Fairfield Ludlowe, in a game played at Nathan Hale Middle School in Norwalk.

The Warriors dropped to 6-9 in the FCIAC, while the Falcons improved to 8-8 and can earn an FCIAC berth if Wilton beats McMahon on Friday, in a game halted on Tuesday with the score tied 4-4 after six innings.

The big inning on Thursday was the bottom of the sixth, as two Wilton errors led to five unearned runs, giving Ludlowe a 7-3 lead.

Wilton got two runs back in the sixth on a two-run homer by Jack DiNanno.

Sam Meyers got the win, going six and two-thirds innings and allowing six hits. Chris Benton closed out the final two-thirds for the save.

Dillon Lifrieri took the loss for Wilton, going four and two-thirds and allowing seven runs (two earned) on four hits. Brendan Skewis pitched the final inning and one-third, allowing a run on one hit and a walk.

Lifrieri was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored, while DiNanno had a homer and two RBI.