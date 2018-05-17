Updates on Wilton games for today and Friday

Here are the latest updates on Wilton High School athletic events, as of Thursday at 2:15 p.m.:

The WHS baseball team’s game at Fairfield Ludlowe will be played today at 4:30 at Nathan Hale Middle School in Norwalk. The Warriors’ game vs. Norwalk, which was suspended after six innings on Tuesday with the score tied 4-4, will resume on Friday at 4:15.

The Wilton girls tennis team’s FCIAC quarterfinal match at New Canaan will be played today at 4:30.

The Wilton boys tennis team’s FCIAC quarterfinal match at Staples will be played today at 4.

The WHS softball team’s game vs. Ludlowe has been moved to Friday at 5.

The Wilton girls golf match at home against Staples is today at 3.

The varsity girls lacrosse team hosts Fairfield Warde on Friday at 6 in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

