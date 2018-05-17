Eco Chic hosts ribbon cutting celebration May 23

Paid Content:

Eco Chic Salon, Spa and Blow Dry Bar is hosting a ribbon cutting/opening party celebration on Wednesday, May 23.

The salon, located at 12 Center St., is offering complimentary treatments from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — including blow drys, brow fill, mini makeup, mini scalp treatments and mens facial masks.

All are welcome for the wine and cheese during the ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m.

Eco Chic, next to Portofino Restaurant and Wine Bar, is owned by veteran Fairfield County stylist Michele Maestri-Murphy.

Call 203-966-5655 or book online at ecochicsalonct.com

