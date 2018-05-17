Wilton travel soccer scoreboard: May 12-13

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in travel soccer action from May 12-13:

Girls travel

UNDER-9

Wilton Blue 0, OGRCC 0

On a rainy Mother’s Day, the Wilton U9 girls fought to a nil-nil tie with Old Greenwich Riverside Community Center. But the score hardly reflects what was an action-packed game. Wilton applied significant pressure in the first half with Ally Phelan, Casey O’Connor and Audrey Lepore driving to the goal only to be turned away by OGRCC’s goalkeeper. The Warriors kept the pressure on with strong play from Maddie Rayment, Sadie Sherman and Kate Wickersham. Excellent defense by Sophia Solomon, Clara Fielden and Andie Langeland helped goalie Victoria Jankowski shut down OGRCC’s offense.

In the second half, Alexandra Jankowski nearly clinched the game for the Warriors but her shot went just wide of the goal. OGRCC mounted a counterattack but Ally Phelan cleared the ball off the goal line as time was running out to preserve the tie.

Wilton White 1, Trumbull 1

The rain on Sunday couldn’t deter these girls from a strong performance against Trumbull. From start to finish, they put in 100% effort. The offense kept Trumbull on its toes, with strong passes by Harper Crawford, Mia Timnev and Abby Philippon. Grayson O’Donnell and Lauren Ely controlled the midfield and consistently chased down the ball. The score at half-time was 0-0, as Ashley Pencu and Gaby Torres held a strong defensive wall and Liesel Schmauch ably defended the goal.

Gabby Ray opened up the second half with an impressive goal that sent the crowd wild. And despite a number of impressive saves by Sophia Rios in the goal during the second self, Trumbull tied up the game with an unstoppable kick.

UNDER-13

Wilton Blue 2, Stamford 0

The Wilton Blue team faced Stamford on Sunday at Madaras Field. Wilton dominated the first half despite being short-handed, and kept most of the half’s play on the opponent’s side of the field. The Wilton offense, which included Erin McGovern, Ella Savage, Caitlin Ongley, Gabrielle Mazzella and Caitlin Allen, played extremely well. With great support from the midfielders, Natalie Cronin, Anya Iyer and Grace Duvall, the first half ended with Wilton up 2-0, with both goals scored by Erin McGovern. Stamford had only two shots on the Wilton goal due to excellent defensive moves by Amanda Prather, Elizabeth Lamond, Macy Tiche and Miya Lasher. The Wilton goalie, Reagan VonLoeser, shut down any attempts to score by charging the Stamford offense.

Wilton dominated the second with continued offensive pressure from Erin McGovern, Ella Savage, Caitlin Ongley and Gabrielle Mazzella. The Wilton midfielders, Grace Duvall, Natalie Cronin, Anya Iyer and Caitlin Allen, with the help of Wilton’s strong defense led by Amanda Prather, Elizabeth Lamond and Miya Lasher, kept most of the ball play on Stamford’s half of the field. Aggressive goalkeeping by Reagan VonLoeser stopped any attempts on the Wilton goal, ending the game with a 2-0 Wilton win.

Boys travel

UNDER-10

Westport Blue 3, Wilton Blue 2

Wilton Blue lost to Westport Blue on Mother’s Day. In the first half Wilton’s strong defense led by Mick Hamilton, Boden Davi and Caiden Crossen kept things close. Brendan Morris spearheaded Wilton’s offense with help from Peter Braid and Greg Bocchino. Cooper Buchichio made several impressive saves in goal to keep the game scoreless for much of the half. Westport finally broke through to take a 1-0 lead at the half.

The second half featured more offense with each side netting two goals. Harrison DeStefano and Liam Joy both found the back of the net with help from Nicholas Marini and Blake Ongley. The play of the day came after the final whistle as the Wilton boys all presented their mothers with roses to mark the special day.

UNDER-11

Wilton Blue 1, Shelton Orange 0

On a wet and rainy Sunday, Wilton Blue battled against a winless Shelton Orange to a 1-0 victory. The lone goal was created on a back-and-forth pass between Andrew Partenza and Alessandro Ochoa, with Ochoa tapping into the goal for the only score. Wilton was kept in the game by the superb play of goalie Will Soucy, who deflected shot after shot during the course of the game. Wilton was led on offense by the midfielders Stefano Cross, Finn Burke and Jack Crossen creating numerous scoring chances for wings Matt Demasi, Evan Lalor and Lukas Pereira that just barely missed the net. Defensively, Wilton’s center back Jack Barker along with Maddox Backman, Finn Burke and Jack Vermuelen held the Shelton attack back as their offense battled to put another goal in net.

Wilton looks to continue their winning ways next week when they take on Fairfield on their home field.