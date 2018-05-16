POCD workshop to focus on Wilton Center, villages

Wilton Center, Georgetown and Cannondale are three highly visible and well-known areas of commercial development in town, each with its own character.

They will be the focus of the latest Planning and Zoning Commission workshop on the Plan of Conservation and Development Thursday, May 17, at 7 p.m. in the Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road.

“We encourage people to attend these meetings. This is very much about the future of Wilton and what policies the town should be discussing in terms of the future,” said Bob Nerney, the town’s planning director.

Businesses in the three areas have been invited to participate. So have the residents who live there, and people around town who have an opinion to share.

“This is very much a collaborative process,” Nerney said. “Everyone on the working committee is supportive of the community coming out and sharing visions. That makes for a potentially remarkable plan.”

Previous POCD workshops have focused on town amenities, housing and transportation. This time the so-called villages take center stage.

“They are highly visible areas. Each of them has their own character, so I think in terms of the future it’s very important for people to participate in the conversation and determine what is best for these areas,” Nerney said.

“What should the town encourage properties there to be doing, and look at it in that spirit.”

Wilton Center is the pulsing heart of town, with restaurants that include outdoor seating, stores, the Wilton Library, the post office, and 600 units of housing in a walkable area that is offset from the main drag of Route 7.

Georgetown is at the junction of Wilton, Ridgefield, Weston, and Redding. There are restaurants, service businesses and homes. Also in Georgetown is the G&B Cultural Center, a haven for fine arts that includes artists workshops, a music school, and a performance and exhibition space.

Although smaller in size and scale, there’s Cannondale, an assemblage of older buildings that date back to end of the 19th Century, reflecting the farming roots of that area, complete with a railroad station.

“It is a very tight, compact area surrounded by residential homes. I’m sure that’s going to be discussed,” Nerney said.

Written comments on the plan, workshops or related topics may be submitted by emailing [email protected] or through the Plan of Conservation and Development website at www.wilton2029.com.

Information, presentations, comments, schedules, surveys, and more are available for viewing there, according to Scott Lawrence, chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The town updates its Plan of Conservation and Development every 10 years. It is a guide for the Planning and Zoning Commission and other boards and commissions in town when planning and considering new development and conservation proposals.