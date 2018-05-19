Electricity supply prices will drop

Eversource customers signed up for the company’s Standard Service generation rate will see a decrease on their electric bill beginning July 1. The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority approved the new residential Generation Service Charge (GSC) of 8.530 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), down from the current 9.078 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The average residential customer using 700 kilowatt hours of electricity each month will see a decrease of approximately $3.84 per month on the supply portion of their bill. Each customer’s total bill depends on how much energy they use, their rate category, and weather conditions. The rate will be in effect until Dec. 31.