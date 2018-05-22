Weed and seed along the trail

Volunteers needed to weed and seed the newest section of the Norwalk River Valley Trail in Wilton on Sunday, May 27, from noon to 2. Volunteers are working to build a pollinator pathway through Wilton that connects to neighboring towns and provides pesticide-free food sources and shelter for bees, birds, butterflies and other pollinating insect.

Part of that mission includes seeding the disturbed ground along new sections of the trail as they go in. The group will seed with native pollinator-friendly wildflowers and grasses before invasive plants can take root along the trail.

This project is funded by the Norwalk River Watershed Association and is co-sponsored by Pollinator Pathway organizers that include the association, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, and Woodcock Nature Center.

Volunteers should meet at the cul-de-sac on Twin Oaks Lane at noon. Bring gloves, a rake, spade, shovel and/or bucket for watering. Limited supplies are available. Register at Pollinator-Pathway.org.