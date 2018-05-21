Green Teens is open to students

Now entering its eighth year, the community garden at Trackside Teen Center will flourish once again under the care of the Green Teens program.

The program is open to students in fifth through eighth grade who work with experienced gardeners from the Wilton Garden Club to design garden beds, plant, maintain and harvest produce, and learn how to cook garden vegetables. They will also have an opportunity to give back to their community as healthy produce raised in the Green Teens garden will be donated to Wilton’s food pantry.

The program, which has won several Connecticut State Youth Awards for vegetables and flowers grown by Wilton teens, is a community service project for youth to earn service hours. Green Teens will meet at the gardens at Trackside on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5, through June 6. There will also be an opportunity for friends and family to volunteer to maintain the gardens over the summer months.

Registration is free and may be completed online at trackside.org/green-teens.

Laurie Musilli and Pam Nobumoto coordinate the Green Teens program for the Wilton Garden Club. The program is also being supported by Jim Hunter of the Wilton High School Organic Garden and Jonathan Kirschner of Ambler Farm. Both organizations will donate seedlings to the program. Also supporting the garden this summer will be many Girl Scouts and Boy Scout Troop 20, who will assist with weekly produce and flower harvesting and delivery.

Questions may be directed to Trackside Program Director Amy Nassef at 203-834-2888 or email [email protected].