Carnival comes to town

The Georgetown Lions Club opens the outdoor carnival season on Thursday, May 31, and continues through Sunday, June 3, at the intersection of Route 7 and School Road next to Wilton High School tennis courts.

The carnival will be open:

Thursday, May 31, 7-10 p.m.

Friday, June 1, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 2, 1-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 3, noon-5.

Pay-one-price bracelets will be available for $25 and are good for unlimited rides for the entire day. Individual ride ticket are also available for various prices.

Information: Bob Clark, at 203-885-3508.