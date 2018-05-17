Parent support group meets Monday

With the busy end of the school year, anticipated transitions for the fall, change in routine for the summer, or with college kids coming home — it can be a stressful time for many families.

A support group for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues gives them somewhere to talk, listen and get ideas.

Sponsored by the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, meetings are free, confidential, safe and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns.

Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month from 10 to 11:30 in the G&B Cultural Center at 49 New Street (no meetings in July and August). The next two meetings are May 21 and June 18.

Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected] or Vanessa at 203 970-4130 or [email protected].