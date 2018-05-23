Selectmen make appointments

The Board of Selectmen made numerous appointments to boards and commissions during a meeting May 7 at town hall.

Glenn Hemmerle was appointed as Board of Education representative and trustee to Other Post Employment Benefits, known as OPEB. His term will end Nov. 30, 2019.

Deborah Low of the Board of Education was appointed as a representative and trustee of the Retirement Plan of the Employees of the Town of Wilton. Her term will end Nov. 30, 2019.

Richard Stow and Tom Burgess were reappointment as members of the Inland Wetlands Commission. Their terms will end Nov. 20, 2020.

Marianne Gustafson was appointed as a full member of the Historic District and Historic Properties Commission to fill a vacancy left by William Follett, who resigned May 7. Her term ends Nov. 20, 2020. Lori Fusco was appointed to fill the vacancy on the commission left by Helen Whitten. Her term ends Nov. 30, 2021. Pam Brown was appointed as an alternate to the commission with a term ending Nov. 30, 2018.

Tracy Serpa was appointed as a full member of the Zoning Board of Appeals to fill the vacancy of Kenny Rhodes, with a term ending Nov. 30, 2021. Rem Bigosinski and Jerry Holdridge were appointed as alternate members, with terms ending on Nov. 30, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2019.

Peg Koellmer was appointed to to the Tree Committee, with a term ending Oct. 31, 2018.

Matt Ellenthal was appointed to the Deer Committee, with a term ending Nov. 30, 2020.

Matthew Kehoe’s term on the Historic District Commission was amended to end on Nov. 30, 2022.