Police Log: Harassment, threatening, probation violation, found keys

Harassment, threatening

A 28-year-old Waterbury woman was arrested at Norwalk Superior Court on a warrant May 14 on harassment, threatening and criminal mischief charges related to an incident last Nov. 9. She allegedly damaged another woman’s car in a dispute over a former boyfriend.

Police said Melissa Lee Hernandez, of 105 Woodside Avenue, Waterbury, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of second-degree harassment, and five counts of second-degree threatening.

The damage she did included slashing the tires and scraping the paint with a key, police said. She sent threatening text messages, including after she learned there was a warrant for her arrest.

She was held on $25,000 bond with a court date of May 15.

Violation of probation

A 26-year-old Wilton man was charged on a warrant with violation of probation following a traffic stop May 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Pimpewaug Road and Skunk Lane.

Police said Sergei E. Greenlee, of 32 Old Wagon Road, will appear in Norwalk Superior Court May 24. His probation violation was over a charge of driving under the influence. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Car keys found

A set of car keys was found on the ground May 10 at 4:02 p.m. at the intersection of Nod Hill Road and Branch Brook Road.

For information, call police at 203-834-6260.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three domestic verbal calls during the week of May 8 to May 14.