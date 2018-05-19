Revaluation extension

State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143), left, announced on May 15 the passage of a bill she proposed at the request of Wilton’s Board of Selectmen to extend the town’s revaluation deadline by one year. The bill, HB 5181, passed overwhelmingly through both House and the Senate before the legislative session ended on May 9. The deadline extension was sought after the unexpected retirement of the former assessor. Earlier this year, First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice, center, and state Rep. Tom O’Dea testified in favor of the bill. State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) also assisted in its passage. The bill awaits the governor’s signature.